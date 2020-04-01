300 released after completing quarantine period in Kathua

Three hundred people were released on Wednesday after completing their quarantine period in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said. With this, over 600 people have been released from various quarantine centers across Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have released 300 people from quarantine centers (after completing the term). They have been sent to home districts in private vehicles," District Magistrate, Kathua O P Bhagat told reporters. Kathua, which is the entry point into Jammu and Kashmir, houses one of the biggest quarantine centers.

A total of 236 people were discharged from various quarantine facilities in Srinagar after they completed their quarantine period, the officials said. Nazir Wani of Kupwara, who was released and sent home from Kathua told reporters that the government has made the best possible facilities in the quarantine center and they faced no problem.

