Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tablighi Jamaat has put country in trouble: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that the Tablighi Jamaat has put the country in trouble by allowing a gathering at its headquarters in Delhi.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 01-04-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 21:47 IST
Tablighi Jamaat has put country in trouble: Goa CM
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that the Tablighi Jamaat has put the country in trouble by allowing a gathering at its headquarters in Delhi. "The Tablighi Jamaat has damaged the country, according to the media reports which I have seen. They have put the country in trouble by the manner in which they allowed COVID-19 to spread," Sawant told reporters.

He said that the state government does not have any information about people who attended the gathering at Markaz Nizamuddin in the national capital and subsequently returned to Goa. Calling for severe punishment for members of the Jamaat, Sawant also said that people in Goa have to be careful about people who belong to the Tablighi Jamaat.

The Tablighi Jamaat event has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana. The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1637 on Tuesday. The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 38 while 133 patients were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

27 fresh COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, 11 of them attended Jamaat gathering in Delhi

Twenty-seven fresh cases of coronavirus were reported from Rajasthan on Wednesday and 11 of them had attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi, the countrys biggest COVID-19 hotspot, pushing the total count of infected people in the s...

19-year-old man recovers from COVID-19 in Odisha

A 19-year-old COVID-19 patient who was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS here was discharged on Wednesday after he recovered, officials said. The man, a resident of Bhubaneswar, was diagnosed with the...

IAF aircraft to soon transport medical equipment, other supplies to Maldives

An Indian Air Force IAF C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft, carrying medical equipment and other supplies, will soon leave for the Maldives. Government sources said the relief materials are being sent as the Indian government wants to...

27 fresh COVID-19 cases in Jaipur, 11 of the attended Jamaat gathering in Delhi

Twenty-seven fresh cases of coronavirus were reported from Rajasthan on Wednesday and 11 of them had attended a Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi, the countrys biggest COVID-19 hotspot, pushing the total count of infected people in the sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020