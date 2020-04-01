Left Menu
UP chief minister directs officials to ensure compliance of lockdown orders

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-04-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 21:55 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure the compliance of the lockdown orders, said an officials here on Wednesday. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said the chief minister has asked the officials to adopt a zero tolerance policy regarding this. There were reports of the movement of people from some districts after which the chief minister directed the district collectors to take strict action against such people, he said. Telling about the action taken against the violators, Awasthi said cases have been lodged by police against 6,594 people.

Fifty-eight FIRs have been filed against hoarders and black marketeers and 25 have been arrested. Awasthi said the CM has also asked to monitor and take details of the workers coming back to the state and make arrangements for their food requirements, medicines and counselling. Awasthi said the distribution of ration has started in every village of the state and over 18 lakh card holders were given foodgrain by afternoon. As per directives of the apex court, zero tolerance will be adopted against fake news and orders have been issued to districts in this regard, he said. Awasthi said the procurement of wheat in the state will start from April 15. All DMs and officials concerned have been directed to get the procurement agencies fully prepared, he said, adding that the CM has instructed that special care be taken for social distancing in the mandis.

