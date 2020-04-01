COVID-19 count reaches 1,637; Maha, Kerala, TN have the highest

New Delhi, apr 1 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases climbed by more that 375 in last 24 hours to 1,637 in the country on Wednesday, with Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu reporting the highest, while the death toll rose to 38, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1466, while 132 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, the ministry stated.

It said the three fresh deaths were reported, one from Kerala and two from Telengana. The Health Ministry said 154 new positive cases of the disease have been reported due to the transit-related history of those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin in the national capital. The area has emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot.

Till Wednesday night, Maharashtra had reported the most deaths (9) so far, followed by Gujarat (6), Karnataka (3) Madhya Pradesh (3), Punjab (3), Telangana (3), Delhi (2), West Bengal (2), Jammu and Kashmir (2) and Kerala (2). Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh have reported a death each.

The highest number of confirmed cases of the pandemic was reported from Maharashtra at 302 followed by Kerala with 241 cases and Tamil Nadu at 124 so far. The number of cases in Delhi has gone up to 120.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 103 positive cases so far, while the cases in Karnataka have risen to 101 and in Telangana to 94. Rajasthan has reported 93 cases, Andhra Pradesh 83, Gujarat 74 , Jammu and Kashmir 55 while Madhya Pradesh has 47 positive patients so far.

Punjab has reported 41 cases, while 43 COVID-19 cases have been detected in Haryana. The number of cases has risen to 26 in West Bengal. Bihar has 23 while Ladakh and Chandigarh reported 13 cases each.

Ten cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Chhattisgarh has nine positive patients while Uttarakhand has reported seven cases. Goa has reported five coronavirus cases, while Odisha has four cases and Himachal Pradesh has reported three cases. Puducherry, Mizoram and Manipur have reported a case each. PTI PLB RT RT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.