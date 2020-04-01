8 more confirmed positive COVID-19 in Assam, all went to Delhi Tablighi meet

Left Menu
Eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday in Assam, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday adding that all of them has participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi last month.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 01-04-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 23:21 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday in Assam, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday adding that all of them has participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi last month. "Eight more cases have been confirmed positive for coronavirus in Assam, taking the total number of cases in the state to 13," said Sarma taking to his Twitter account

He also said, "All eight new cases are of people who also participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Markaz Nizamuddin in Delhi." Earlier in the day the health minister had said that four patients have been shifted to Gauhati Medical College, whereas one has been moved to Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases have reached 1637 in India, including 1466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths. (ANI)

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases have reached 1637 in India, including 1466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths. (ANI)

