Churu excise officer issued notice for going on leave without approval

The district excise officer of Churu has been issued a notice for going on leave without approval, official sources said

Mukesh Devpura was also misleading senior officials. After the incident came to light, he was issued a notice under service rules, the sources said

He has been asked to explain his conduct in writing within 15 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

