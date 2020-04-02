Left Menu
COVID-19 death toll touches 50, total number of positive cases rise to 1,965 in country

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 11:01 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 10:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,965 in the country on Thursday while the death toll rose to 50, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,764, of which 150 people were either cured or discharged and one migrated to another country, it said.

As per the ministry's updated data on Thursday morning, nine fresh deaths were reported four from Maharashtra, three from Madhya Pradesh and one each from Andhra Pradesh and Punjab. Thus, Maharashtra has reported the most deaths (13) in the country so far, followed by Gujarat (6), Madhya Pradesh (6), Punjab (4), Karnataka (3), Telangana (3), West Bengal (3), Delhi (2), Jammu and Kashmir (2), Uttar Pradesh (2) and Kerala (2).

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and Himachal Pradesh have reported one death each. The highest number of confirmed cases of the pandemic was reported from Maharashtra at 335 followed by Kerela with 265 infections and Tamil Nadu at 234 so far.

The number of cases in Delhi has gone up to 152. Uttar Pradesh has reported 113 positive cases so far, while the cases in Karnataka have risen to 110 and in Telengana to 96. Rajasthan has reported 108 cases, Madhya Pradesh 99 cases, Andhra Pradesh 86, Gujarat 82, while Jammu and Kashmir have 62 positive patients so far.

Punjab has reported 46 COVID-19 cases while 43 cases have been detected in Haryana. The number of cases has risen to 37 in West Bengal. Bihar has 23 while Chandigarh has 16 and Ladakh has reported 13 cases. Ten cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Chhattisgarh has nine positive patients while Uttarakhand has reported seven cases so far.

Goa has reported five coronavirus cases. Odisha has four cases each while Puducherry and Himachal Pradesh have reported three cases each. Assam, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Mizoram, and Manipur have reported a case each.

