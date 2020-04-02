Senior govt officials to visit Arunachal districts to monitor healthcare facilities

Arunachal Pradesh government has directed senior officials of the rank of secretary and commissioner to visit various districts to monitor healthcare facilities and review the supply of essential commodities in view of COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. Commissioner Power G S Meena has been directed to inspect Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts while RWD secretary Kapa Kholie would visit Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Lower Siang and Lepa Rada districts, an official said on Thursday.

Information and Public Relations (IPR) and Planning secretary Himanshu Gupta would assess the districts of Lohit, Namsai and Anjaw while Agriculture Secretary Bidol Tayeng has been entrusted the charge of the districts of East Siang, Upper Siang, West Siang, Siang and Shi Yomi, the official said. Textiles and Handicrafts secretary Swapnil Naik would undertake field inspection of Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng and Pakke Kessang district, Disaster Management Secretary Dani Salu would visit Kurung Kumey, Kra Dadi, Kamle, Papumpare, Lower Subansiri and Upper Subansiri districts.

The officers would review the isolation of suspected cases of COVID-19 in the districts apart from monitoring the preparedness of district health facilities. They would also review the supply of essential commodities and the relief measures undertaken to provide essential commodities to migrant and daily wage earners, the official added.

