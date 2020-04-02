Left Menu
Development News Edition

BCG-COVID study: Large-scale epidemiological research needed, say doctors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 15:00 IST
BCG-COVID study: Large-scale epidemiological research needed, say doctors

With a new study linking BCG vaccination with scale of severity of COVID-19 globally, doctors in India said "large-scale epidemiological studies" need to be conducted before drawing any conclusion. According to the study led by a US-based researcher, a combination of reduced morbidity and mortality could make the Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccination a "game-changer" in the fight against novel coronavirus.

The BCG vaccine is part of India's universal immunisation programme and administered to millions of children at birth or soon after it. Arvind Kumar, lung surgeon at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, while there seems to be an apparent link between BCG vaccination and COVID-19 cases reported in various countries, it will be "premature" to say there is a direct correlation.

"Large-scale epidemiological studies need to be conducted before we can draw any conclusion on this link, as suggested by the study," he told PTI. The lung surgeon conjectured that as far as India and its demography is concerned, there is a possibility that "we have developed a better immune system to this virus through prior infections" which people in the western countries may not have been exposed too.

"Besides, their are other confounding factors like lockdown imposed in India by the government when the infection was in stage 2. And there is a possibility that a less virulent strain of COVID-19 is in circulation in India," Kumar said. India, with the world's highest TB burden, introduced BCG mass immunisation in 1948.

Ravi Shekhar Jha, Senior Consultant and head of the pulmonology department, Fortis Escorts, Faridabad, echoed Kumar's views. "This is too early to say there is a direct link. Unless we do rigorous and large-scale epidemiological studies, we can't say anything conclusive in this perceive correlation as put out in the study," he said.

The yet to be published study from the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) states while citing the examples of Italy and the US that the severity of COVID-19 impact may be linked to national policies on BCG childhood vaccination. "We found that countries without universal policies of BCG vaccination such as Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States, have been more severely affected compared to countries with universal and long-standing BCG policies," noted the researchers led by Gonzalo Otazu, assistant professor of biomedical sciences at NYIT.

While the US has reported almost 1,90,000 cases with more than 4,000 deaths, Italy has 1,05,000 cases and over 12,000 fatalities. The Netherlands has reported more than 12,000 cases of the disease and over 1,000 deaths. Jha of Fortis hospital, however, said the lockdown can only slow down the number of cases of infection but mortality as such will not be affected much.

So, the BCG-COVID link needs to be further investigated and any direct correlation being attributed at this time would be too far-fetched, he said. Rommel Tickoo, associate Director, internal medicine, Max healthcare, also pitched for large-scale epidemiological studies to further probe this link, if any.

Australia and other countries which plan to hold trials for this vaccine on health workers will be able to see the difference, if seen, he said. In Iran too, the age-group born after 1984 when the vaccination was started there, the intensity of cases in that segment is different compared to those before it, the doctor said, adding that Indians may have developed a better immunity to coronavirus due to other previous infections.

So, large-scale trials are needed before one draws any conclusion, Tickoo added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Maha to conduct rapid COVID-19 tests for early detection

The Centre has allowed Maharashtra to conduct rapid COVID-19 tests to expedite the detection of coronavirus cases, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday. The state government will use blood samples instead of swabs in rapid tes...

Woolmer thought I was wrong in declaring early in 2005 Bangalore Test, says Inzamam

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq says that ex-coach Bob Woolmer had doubted his decision to declare early in the 2005 Bangalore Test against India but he proved him wrong by guiding the team to an emphatic 168-run win. Walking down th...

France wants to keep Air France KLM intact -finance minister

The French government is prepared to support Air France KLM in order to keep the Franco-Dutch air carrier intact as it is, Frances finance minister said on Thursday, rejecting the possibility of a break-up.Asked whether state support such a...

300 more from T'gana who participated in Nizamuddin event need to be tested:KCR

Hyderabad, Apr 2 PTI As many as 300 people from Telangana who attended a religious congregation in the national capital recently, still need to be tested for Covid-19virus, the state government has said. There is a need to conduct tests on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020