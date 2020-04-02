Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 3:05 p.m. Nepal scraps medical supply deal of Chinese company as it finds product to be of substandard quality.

3:04 p.m. Retail sales recovery period for India might kick-start from May, Report says.

3:03 p.m. Scientists in Australia say they have begun testing two potential vaccines for COVID 19 in "milestone" lab trials as part of a global race to halt the novel coronavirus pandemic.

2:55 p.m. An 85-year old coronavirus patient died in Jaipur while nine others, including one who had attended a congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, tested positive for the virus in Rajasthan.

2:37 p.m. Lucknow Metro rolls out food packets for stranded workers from its kitchen.

2:20 p.m. Health Min identifies 20 existing and 22 potential hotspots for COVID-19 spread in India.

2:16 p.m. A man from Kargil has tests positive for coronavirus and efforts are being made to trace all his contacts.

2:09 p.m. As India battles COVID-19, NCC offers services of cadets to join the fight.

2:08 p.m. Air India temporarily suspends contract of around 200 pilots who were re-employed after retirement amid lockdown.

1:50 p.m. Air India plans to conduct special flights to London to fly out stranded foreigners.

1:46 p.m. NCW says domestic violence cases have risen since lockdown with 69 complaints received since March 24.

1:45 p.m. The US cheers Indian engineers for building low-cost ventilator.

1:38 p.m. The national cyber security agency cautions against cyber vulnerability of the popular video conferencing app 'Zoom', used professionals working from home due to COVID-19 pandemic.

1:24 p.m. The health of Ganga River has seen significant improvement since the nationwide lockdown that has led to reduction in dumping of industrial waste into it, experts say.

1:10 p.m. The US nearly runs out of its emergency stockpiles of medical supplies like masks, gowns and gloves in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

12:57 p.m. Delhi Fire brigade begins disinfecting COVID-19 hotspot in Delhi's Nizamuddin.

12:38 p.m. PM Narendra Modi holds a video conference with all chief ministers to discuss ways to check the spread of coronavirus.

11:25 p.m. Eight foreigners who attended the Tablighi event are quarantined and their passports impounded.

11:53 a.m. Emmy winner Adam Schlesinger, best known as the co-founder of the 2000s pop-rock band Fountains of Wayne, succumbs to COVID-19 complications.

11:37 a.m. Amid the nationwide lockdown, the Defence Ministry announces that it is mobilising ex-servicemen (ESM) to assist the state and district administrations wherever required.

11:32 a.m. A man from Rajasthan's Alwar district, who tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the state-run SMS hospital, dies. 11:14 a.m.

An aggressive contact tracing campaign is underway in Jammu and Kashmir to contain the spread of coronavirus with nearly 2000 contacts of positive cases identified so far. 11:12 a.m.

Stressing that congregating in religious places will cause "chaos" amid the coronavirus pandemic, music maestro AR Rahman urges people to self-isolate. 10:55 a.m.

COVID-19 death toll in India touches 50 with the total number of positive cases rising to 1,965. 10:55 a.m.

An army man kills a woman after her family alerts authorities about his return from Kolkata amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 10:35 a.m.

The UN Security Council is likely to meet for the first time by "next week or before" to discuss the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 42,000 people globally. 10:32 a.m.

One man was arrested and around a dozen people booked in Noida for allegedly gathering for a group namaaz in violation of lockdown restrictions imposed due to coronavirus. 10:12 a.m.

Haryana records its first COVID-19-related death as a 67-year-old man from Ambala died at the PGIMER in Chandigarh. 9:33 a.m.

A six-week-old baby girl dies of coronavirus in the US state of Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont says, stressing that "nobody is safe with this virus" as the cases there crossed 3,500. 9:18 a.m.

Manipur man who attended Nizamuddin event tests positive as cases in state rise to two. 9:06 a.m.

With nine fresh cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Rajasthan rises to 129. 9:01 a.m.

Three persons test positive for COVID-19 in Goalpara district in Assam, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 16. 8:52 a.m.

A Padma Shri awardee and former 'Hazuri Raagi' at the Golden Temple who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus dies, taking the COVID-19-related death toll to five in Punjab. 8:32 a.m.

Nine fresh coronavirus cases are reported in Rajasthan, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 129. 7:37 a.m.

Singapore reports its fourth death due to the novel coronavirus, a day after 74 new COVID-19 infections, including seven Indians, were confirmed in the country..

