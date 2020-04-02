Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 15:16 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 3:05 p.m. Nepal scraps medical supply deal of Chinese company as it finds product to be of substandard quality.

3:04 p.m. Retail sales recovery period for India might kick-start from May, Report says.

3:03 p.m. Scientists in Australia say they have begun testing two potential vaccines for COVID 19 in "milestone" lab trials as part of a global race to halt the novel coronavirus pandemic.

2:55 p.m. An 85-year old coronavirus patient died in Jaipur while nine others, including one who had attended a congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, tested positive for the virus in Rajasthan.

2:37 p.m. Lucknow Metro rolls out food packets for stranded workers from its kitchen.

2:20 p.m. Health Min identifies 20 existing and 22 potential hotspots for COVID-19 spread in India.

2:16 p.m. A man from Kargil has tests positive for coronavirus and efforts are being made to trace all his contacts.

2:09 p.m. As India battles COVID-19, NCC offers services of cadets to join the fight.

2:08 p.m. Air India temporarily suspends contract of around 200 pilots who were re-employed after retirement amid lockdown.

1:50 p.m. Air India plans to conduct special flights to London to fly out stranded foreigners.

1:46 p.m. NCW says domestic violence cases have risen since lockdown with 69 complaints received since March 24.

1:45 p.m. The US cheers Indian engineers for building low-cost ventilator.

1:38 p.m. The national cyber security agency cautions against cyber vulnerability of the popular video conferencing app 'Zoom', used professionals working from home due to COVID-19 pandemic.

1:24 p.m. The health of Ganga River has seen significant improvement since the nationwide lockdown that has led to reduction in dumping of industrial waste into it, experts say.

1:10 p.m. The US nearly runs out of its emergency stockpiles of medical supplies like masks, gowns and gloves in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

12:57 p.m. Delhi Fire brigade begins disinfecting COVID-19 hotspot in Delhi's Nizamuddin.

12:38 p.m. PM Narendra Modi holds a video conference with all chief ministers to discuss ways to check the spread of coronavirus.

11:25 p.m. Eight foreigners who attended the Tablighi event are quarantined and their passports impounded.

11:53 a.m. Emmy winner Adam Schlesinger, best known as the co-founder of the 2000s pop-rock band Fountains of Wayne, succumbs to COVID-19 complications.

11:37 a.m. Amid the nationwide lockdown, the Defence Ministry announces that it is mobilising ex-servicemen (ESM) to assist the state and district administrations wherever required.

11:32 a.m. A man from Rajasthan's Alwar district, who tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the state-run SMS hospital, dies. 11:14 a.m.

An aggressive contact tracing campaign is underway in Jammu and Kashmir to contain the spread of coronavirus with nearly 2000 contacts of positive cases identified so far. 11:12 a.m.

Stressing that congregating in religious places will cause "chaos" amid the coronavirus pandemic, music maestro AR Rahman urges people to self-isolate. 10:55 a.m.

COVID-19 death toll in India touches 50 with the total number of positive cases rising to 1,965. 10:55 a.m.

An army man kills a woman after her family alerts authorities about his return from Kolkata amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 10:35 a.m.

The UN Security Council is likely to meet for the first time by "next week or before" to discuss the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 42,000 people globally. 10:32 a.m.

One man was arrested and around a dozen people booked in Noida for allegedly gathering for a group namaaz in violation of lockdown restrictions imposed due to coronavirus. 10:12 a.m.

Haryana records its first COVID-19-related death as a 67-year-old man from Ambala died at the PGIMER in Chandigarh. 9:33 a.m.

A six-week-old baby girl dies of coronavirus in the US state of Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont says, stressing that "nobody is safe with this virus" as the cases there crossed 3,500. 9:18 a.m.

Manipur man who attended Nizamuddin event tests positive as cases in state rise to two. 9:06 a.m.

With nine fresh cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Rajasthan rises to 129. 9:01 a.m.

Three persons test positive for COVID-19 in Goalpara district in Assam, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 16. 8:52 a.m.

A Padma Shri awardee and former 'Hazuri Raagi' at the Golden Temple who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus dies, taking the COVID-19-related death toll to five in Punjab. 8:32 a.m.

Nine fresh coronavirus cases are reported in Rajasthan, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 129. 7:37 a.m.

Singapore reports its fourth death due to the novel coronavirus, a day after 74 new COVID-19 infections, including seven Indians, were confirmed in the country..

Latest News

Maha to conduct rapid COVID-19 tests for early detection

The Centre has allowed Maharashtra to conduct rapid COVID-19 tests to expedite the detection of coronavirus cases, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday. The state government will use blood samples instead of swabs in rapid tes...

Woolmer thought I was wrong in declaring early in 2005 Bangalore Test, says Inzamam

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq says that ex-coach Bob Woolmer had doubted his decision to declare early in the 2005 Bangalore Test against India but he proved him wrong by guiding the team to an emphatic 168-run win. Walking down th...

France wants to keep Air France KLM intact -finance minister

The French government is prepared to support Air France KLM in order to keep the Franco-Dutch air carrier intact as it is, Frances finance minister said on Thursday, rejecting the possibility of a break-up.Asked whether state support such a...

300 more from T'gana who participated in Nizamuddin event need to be tested:KCR

Hyderabad, Apr 2 PTI As many as 300 people from Telangana who attended a religious congregation in the national capital recently, still need to be tested for Covid-19virus, the state government has said. There is a need to conduct tests on ...
