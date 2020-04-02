No new overnight coronavirus cases in Karnataka: Govt

Bengaluru, Apr 2 (PTI)No new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Karnataka overnight while the total number of infections in the state stood at 110 on Thursday, Departmentfor Health and Family Welfare said. "No new cases have been reported from 5.00 pm of 1st April 2020 to 10 am of 2nd April 2020," the department said in its mid-day situation report.

It said, till date 110 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed, and this includes 3 deaths and 10 discharges. Among the 110 positive cases mentioned by the department, 48 were from Bengaluru, 19 from Mysuru, nine from Chikkaballapura and Dakshina Kannada, eight from Uttara Kannada, four from Kalaburgai, three each from Davangere, Udupi and Ballari, two from Tumakuru, and one each from Kodagu and Dharwad.

Those discharged include eight patients from the state capital and one from Kalaburagi; and among those dead are one each from Kalaburgari, Bengaluru and Tumakuru. Meanwhile, the Department of Health & Family Welfare has instructed that all those who attended the Tablighi-Jamaat Congregration in Delhi and are asymptomatic and within 14 days of arrival shall be quarantined at Government Monitored Quarantine Centre.

Those who are beyond 14 days should be home quarantined in reporting period (28 days from day of arrival), it said. Any person who has attended Tablighi Jamaat Congregration at Nizamuddin Markaz Masjid in New Delhi, kindly contact 080-29711171 Arogya Sayavaani, it added.

In view of Medical emergency declared in the State, Chief Secretary and Member Secretary, Karnataka State Disaster Management Board have instructed all District Commissioners to consider relaxation on mandating OTP for lifting Food grains from ration shops..

