Another batch of 324 people released from quarantine facilities in Srinagar

Srinagar, Apr 2 (PTI) Authorities here on Thursday released another batch of 324 people from various quarantine facilities in the city, taking the total number of those who successfully completed the isolation period to 638, officials said. "About 324 more persons who had returned from overseas countries being discharged after completing their two-week quarantine in Srinagar. Total number of persons discharged so far is now 638," the Srinagar District Administration tweeted.

This was the third group of people to be released from quarantine facilities in the city in as many days. While 236 people were discharged and allowed to go home on Wednesday, 78 people completed their isolation period on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.