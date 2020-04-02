Won't allow social events in Maha: Ajit Pawar

No social events like the religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area should be organised in Maharashtra and the government will not give permission for such programmes in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Thursday. He also asked people to voluntarily observe home quarantine to protect their own families, instead of getting "hospital quarantined" due to coronavirus infection, and warned that those defying the rules during the ongoing lockdown will have to go to jail, an official statement said.

Delhi's Nizamuddin area has emerged as one of the hotspots for coronavirus outbreak since the gathering of Tablighi Jamaat was held there, prompting many states to launch a massive search for the attendees to check the spread of transmission. Urging people to avoid gathering in big numbers to contain the spread of coronavirus, Pawar said, Taking cue from Delhis 'markaz' incident, no social events be organised.

Permission will not be granted for such events. He also thanked the people for celebrating Ram Navmi in a low-key manner on Thursday.

The state Finance Minister further said that there are only two options available to save oneself from coronavirus- to observe home quarantine or get quarantined at a hospital. "Instead of getting hospital quarantined due to the coronavirus infection, get home quarantined voluntarily to save youself and your family," Pawar said, as he pressed for staying inside home during the ongoing lockdown, which will be in force till April 14.

He said the number of COVID-19 patients is increasing due to "irresponsible" behaviour of "some people". People thronging vegetable markets in big numbers has the possibility of coronavirus reaching their doorsteps, Pawar added.

There is adequate stock of food grains, edible oils, vegetables, medicines and fuel in the state, the NCP leader said, and appealed to people not to venture out in big numbers. The minister said the government has taken "serious" note of some goons attacking police during the lockdown period.

"Those who violate the rules regarding coronavirus will have to go to jail and the action has begun since yesterday," Pawar said, without specifying details. He also said action will be taken against private doctors who have not yet opened their hospitals and clinics despite the appeal from the government.

