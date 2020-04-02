Left Menu
Development News Edition

Won't allow social events in Maha: Ajit Pawar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-04-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 16:28 IST
Won't allow social events in Maha: Ajit Pawar

No social events like the religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area should be organised in Maharashtra and the government will not give permission for such programmes in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Thursday. He also asked people to voluntarily observe home quarantine to protect their own families, instead of getting "hospital quarantined" due to coronavirus infection, and warned that those defying the rules during the ongoing lockdown will have to go to jail, an official statement said.

Delhi's Nizamuddin area has emerged as one of the hotspots for coronavirus outbreak since the gathering of Tablighi Jamaat was held there, prompting many states to launch a massive search for the attendees to check the spread of transmission. Urging people to avoid gathering in big numbers to contain the spread of coronavirus, Pawar said, Taking cue from Delhis 'markaz' incident, no social events be organised.

Permission will not be granted for such events. He also thanked the people for celebrating Ram Navmi in a low-key manner on Thursday.

The state Finance Minister further said that there are only two options available to save oneself from coronavirus- to observe home quarantine or get quarantined at a hospital. "Instead of getting hospital quarantined due to the coronavirus infection, get home quarantined voluntarily to save youself and your family," Pawar said, as he pressed for staying inside home during the ongoing lockdown, which will be in force till April 14.

He said the number of COVID-19 patients is increasing due to "irresponsible" behaviour of "some people". People thronging vegetable markets in big numbers has the possibility of coronavirus reaching their doorsteps, Pawar added.

There is adequate stock of food grains, edible oils, vegetables, medicines and fuel in the state, the NCP leader said, and appealed to people not to venture out in big numbers. The minister said the government has taken "serious" note of some goons attacking police during the lockdown period.

"Those who violate the rules regarding coronavirus will have to go to jail and the action has begun since yesterday," Pawar said, without specifying details. He also said action will be taken against private doctors who have not yet opened their hospitals and clinics despite the appeal from the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists discover bacteria in solid rock deep beneath sea

Scientists have discovered single-celled creatures living deep beneath the seafloor -- in tiny cracks inside volcanic rocks millions of years old -- that they say can give us clues about life on Mars. The study, published in the journal Com...

Zambia records first coronavirus death

Zambia has recorded its first death from coronavirus, and the number of confirmed cases has risen by three to 39, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said on Thursday.The same patient had an underlying chronic respiratory disorder and a histor...

FOCUS-Lights, camera, audit: accountants grapple with remote company check-ups

As audit season begins for British companies, some auditors stuck at home in coronavirus lockdown are turning to cameras to check clients inventories, plant and equipment for compiling annual accounts.Tuesday was the end of the financial ye...

PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on April 2, Thursday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis:

PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on April 2, Thursday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis 1. LOCKDOWN-DEATH CHRONICLES -- DEL40 &#160; New Delhi As a kind of hush...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020