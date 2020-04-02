Assam governor donates one month salary to CM Relief Fund

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Thursday donated his one month's salary, amounting to Rs 3,50,000, to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. The governor's principal private secretary S N Bhowmick handed over the cheque to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on behalf of Mukhi.

"Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi today contributed one month's gross salary amounting to Rs 3,50,000 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support the Assam government's relief operations against the coronavirus outbreak," an official release said. Mukhi also appealed to all to contribute generously to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for fighting against the deadly disease.

The governor urged people to extend support to the government for maintaining social distancing and show solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a nationwide lockdown to break the vicious chain of infection. PTI TR RG RG

