COVID-19 lockdown: Stranded Afghans in Akola sent to Delhi

COVID-19 lockdown: Stranded Afghans in Akola sent to DelhiPTI | Akola | Updated: 02-04-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 16:49 IST
Three Afghan nationals, who were stranded in Maharashtra's Akola city due to the COVID-19 lockdown, were sent to Delhi, police said on Thursday. The three Afghan nationals had come to the city on business on March 9, but had no way of returning to their country after the nationwide lockdown was announced, an official from Akola police said.
The trio was in constant touch with the police and was also screened for coronavirus infection on several occasions during their stay, he said. The Afghan Embassy in New Delhi was contacted subsequently and the trio were sent to Delhi on Wednesday, he added.
