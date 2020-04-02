Left Menu
Development News Edition

‘Brave New World': JLF to launch digital literature series  

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 17:13 IST
‘Brave New World': JLF to launch digital literature series  

In a good news for bibliophiles across the world, the iconic Jaipur Literature Festival on Thursday announced the launch of its digital literature series called "Brave New World". The series, to be kicked-off on Saturday, is a virtual initiative to "celebrate books, their power and positivity" during the nationwide 21-day coronavirus lockdown. To be online twice a week -- Saturday and Wednesday -- It will feature two sessions per day.  Eminent authors, including Shashi Tharoor, Abhinav Chandrachud, Bruno Maçães, Bee Rowlatt and Prayaag Akbar, will be participating in the series discussing issues ranging from the 1896 "Bubonic plague" in the then Bombay, or the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the world, to "dystopian fiction and its increasingly real and uncanny presence in our lives".

"We believe that these testing times are also the moments in which we need to interrogate and make sense of our world, through books and ideas, debate and dialogue, music and philosophy, science and the arts.  "JLF, which has always been a platform that celebrates the spirit of human connection, is now ready to go straight into hearts and minds and homes. Our timely new initiative, 'Brave New World' will provide an important new resource for our extended JLF family across the world," said Namita Gokhale, writer and co-director of the Jaipur Literature Festival. The organisers, giving a peep into some of the upcoming sessions, said writer and broadcaster Bee Rowlat and Baroness Helena Kennedy will explore the need to protect the "forum internum" - our private mental space - from the incursions of digital technology - at a session titled "Freedom of Thought".

"Walls and Bridges' will be a session on dystopian fiction and its increasingly real and uncanny presence in our lives in which Prayaag Akbar, author of 'Leila' (which was adapted into a Netflix series), and Amrita Tripathi, author of 'The Sibius Knot' will share their views," it added. The initial sessions of the series, which will run on the official social media platforms of the Festival, will be free and open for all. However, to watch other sessions, the attendees will have to register on the JLF's official website.

Also, there will be live question and answer sessions at the end of every session with the audience, informed the organisers..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

EU chief proposes Europe-wide unemployment guarantee

The EU on Thursday proposed a bloc-wide guarantee that could raise 100 billion euros 109 billion to aid strained national unemployment schemes as millions of jobs are hit by efforts to slow the coronavirus outbreakThe proposal by European C...

COVID-19: Seven held for attacking health workers in Indore

Seven persons were arrested for the alleged attack on health workers in Taatpatti Bakhal area of Madhya Pradeshs Indore city, an official said on Thursday. A five-member team from the health department had gone to Taatpatti Bakhal on Wednes...

Elections, Ties with China Shaped Iran’s Coronavirus Response

Iranian authorities ignored warnings by doctors in late December and January of an increasing number of patients with high fevers and lung infections in the historic city of Qom, which turned out to be the epicenter of Irans coronavirus out...

Focus on testing, tracing, quarantine; formulate 'staggered' exit strategy from lockdown: PM to CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told chief ministers to focus on COVID-19 containment measures -- testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine -- in the next few weeks with a common goal to ensure minimum loss of life, and pitched fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020