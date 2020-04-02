Chennai, Apr 2 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.10 pm. . LGM3 KL-HC-LD LIQUOR Kerala HC stays govt order on special passes for tipplers to buy liquor Kochi: The Kerala High Court stayed the state government's decision to issue special passes to tipplers, who have withdrawal symptoms due to non-availability of liquor in view of coronavirus lockdown, to get it on doctor's prescription, saying it was a "recipe for disaster." MDS2 KA-VIRUS-MILK Karnataka CM distributes free milk to urban poor Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa began distributing milk packets to the urban poor here. .

MDS6 AP-VIRUS-CM-AID Coronavirus: AP govt urges Centre to extend financial aid to overcome crisis Amaravati: Hinting that the state's revenue has fallen to an abysmal low of Rs 2 crore a day, the Andhra Pradesh government made a desperate plea to the Centre to extend liberal financial assistance to tide over the "grave crisis" under the impact of COVID-19 and the consequent lockdown. . MDS 10 KA-VIRUS-JAMAAT Around 1,000 linked to Tablighi Jamaat screened in K'taka, 11 test positive for COVID-19 Bengaluru: Nearly 1,000 people from Karnataka, who are linked to Tablighi-Jamaat congregation in New Delhi, have been screened so far following the inputs provided by the Centre and police, and 11 have tested positive for COVID-19. .

MES2 TN-VIRUS-MINISTER Stringent action against those linking religion with COVID-19: TN Min Coimbatore: The Tamil Nadu government warned of stringent action against those spreading rumours linking religion or caste to the coronavirus. . MES6 KA-VIRUS-EXAMS Class 7 and 8 students in Karnataka to be promoted without exams: Minister Bengaluru: Karnataka Primary Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said the department has decided to promote class 7 and 8 students without any exams in the wake of the lockdown aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19. .

MES7 TL-COP-MANHANDLING Cop "manhandles" man in front of son in Telangana Hyderabad: A constable in Wanaparthy district was placed under suspension a day after he allegedly manhandled a man during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown following an argument, police said. . MES8 TL-VIRUS-SALARY Telangana cops, health dept staff to get full salary, sops Hyderabad: The Telangana government would pay incentives to employees of medical and health and police departments, besides releasing full salaries for them, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said..

