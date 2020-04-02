Left Menu
Development News Edition

Charter flight not allowed to disembark at OR Tambo Airport

“At approximately 12:30 pm on Wednesday, a private charter aircraft landed at OR Tambo International Airport from Harare, Zimbabwe, with one passenger on board,” said the ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kempton Park | Updated: 02-04-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 18:35 IST
Charter flight not allowed to disembark at OR Tambo Airport
The flight was not cleared by the Department of Transport as is required, in terms of the current protocols of the country’s 21-day lockdown. Image Credit: ANI

A passenger that arrived in a private charter aircraft at OR Tambo International Airport has not been allowed to disembark, the Ministry of Transport said on Thursday.

"At approximately 12:30 pm on Wednesday, a private charter aircraft landed at OR Tambo International Airport from Harare, Zimbabwe, with one passenger on board," said the ministry.

The flight was not cleared by the Department of Transport as is required, in terms of the current protocols of the country's 21-day lockdown.

"The passenger and the crew were held at the airport whilst the airport sought guidance on how to handle the flight. Subsequently, a decision was made that the passenger, who is an Italian national, holding a South African passport, would not be allowed to enter the country."

The passenger initially refused to leave, but with the intervention of the South African Police Service (SAPS), the flight left South African airspace at 7:50 pm, returning to Harare.

Minister Fikile Mbalula has called for a full investigation into the incident, and consequence management should any wrongdoing be found to have taken place.

"The Department of Transport, working closely with its aviation entities, is reviewing the applicable protocols to ensure that only flights with necessary approval are allowed to enter the South African airspace.

"This requires seamless coordination between the department, the Air Traffic Navigation Services, and the Airports Company South Africa," the Ministry said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon back at work after heart surgery

JPMorgan Chase Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon has returned to lead the largest U.S bank, after recovering from recent heart surgery, according to an internal memo to employees seen by Reuters.Dimon, who is working remotely due to t...

No migrant worker-related issue in Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh assured Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday that the state did not have a migrant worker-related issue in light of the COVID-19 lockdown as he had directed the industry to absorb all such labour...

UK coronavirus death toll rises to 2,921, up 24% in a day

The United Kingdoms coronoavirus death toll rose 24 percent to 2,921 as of April 1.As of 0800 GMT on April 2, a total of 163,194 people had been tested of which 33,718 tested positive, the health ministry said. Of those hospitalised in the ...

INS Nireekshak rescues 10 stranded fishermen at Kochi

INS Nireekshak, a Diving support vessel of Southern Naval Command, based at Kochi, on mission patrol along the Kerala Coast came to the rescue of 10 fishermen stranded onboard Fishing Boat Saint Nicholas, of Tamilnadu origin on 01 Apr 20 of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020