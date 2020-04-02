Left Menu
Over 170 FIRs registered, 3,663 detained for violating lockdown: Delhi Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 18:56 IST
Over 170 FIRs were registered and 3,663 people detained on Thursday for violating government orders amid the lockdown, the Delhi Police said. According to data shared by the police, 174 FIRs were registered under Section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm.

The police said 3,663 people were detained under Section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) of the IPC and 443 vehicles were impounded under Section 66 of the Delhi Police Act. A total of 1,327 movement passes were issued, they said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, death toll due to coronavirus touched 50 on Thursday. Total number of positive cases has risen to 1,965 in the country..

