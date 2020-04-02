Left Menu
Development News Edition

INS Nireekshak rescues 10 stranded fishermen at Kochi

The boat with 10 crew, did not have sufficient fuel, water and provision to reach homeport Kolachel in Tamilnadu and was found stranded off Kochi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:11 IST
INS Nireekshak rescues 10 stranded fishermen at Kochi
The boat had left Kochi on 12 Mar for fishing in the Arabian Sea and has not touched any other port since then. Image Credit: Twitter(@SpokespersonMoD)

INS Nireekshak, a Diving support vessel of Southern Naval Command, based at Kochi, on mission patrol along the Kerala Coast came to the rescue of 10 fishermen stranded onboard Fishing Boat Saint Nicholas, of Tamilnadu origin on 01 Apr 20 off Kochi.

The boat with 10 crew, did not have sufficient fuel, water and provision to reach homeport Kolachel in Tamilnadu and was found stranded off Kochi. INS Nireekshak, realizing that the boat was in distress provided assistance to the fishing boat by transferring 300 litters of fuel, water and provision to sustain them till they reach their home port. In View of the existing health advisories on COVID-19, it was ensured that all transfer was done without any physical contact with the boat or crew. The fuel water and provisions were transferred using the ship's crane.

The boat had left Kochi on 12 Mar for fishing in the Arabian Sea and has not touched any other port since then. It was to enter Kochi for re-fueling and ration but was unable to do so view ongoing lockdown due to Corona.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Russian fund calls for joint efforts with U.S. in tackling coronavirus

A Russian state fund called on Thursday for promoting dialogue between Moscow and Washington, which is crucial in tackling the global spread of coronavirus, as Moscow stepped up diplomatic efforts on the global stage in fighting the infecti...

UN agency says humanitarian corridor keeps Africa aid flowing amid coronavirus

The United Nations food agency has negotiated a humanitarian corridor to keep food aid flowing in southern Africa after most countries shut their borders to stop the spread of coronavirus, an official said on Thursday.Up to 45 million peopl...

Germany to relax coronavirus border controls for farm workers

Germany will allow foreign workers into the country to help harvest fruit and vegetable crops on farms, the government said on Thursday, relaxing previous travel restrictions imposed to combat the new coronavirus. Countries across the Europ...

Calling Army to enforce rules can only be last resort: Pawar

Seeking the Armys help to enforce discipline during lockdown for coronavirus can only be a measure of last resort, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said during an online interaction on Thursday. Army is summoned to fight enemies and not citizens, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020