INS Nireekshak rescues 10 stranded fishermen at Kochi

INS Nireekshak, a Diving support vessel of Southern Naval Command, based at Kochi, on mission patrol along the Kerala Coast came to the rescue of 10 fishermen stranded onboard Fishing Boat Saint Nicholas, of Tamilnadu origin on 01 Apr 20 off Kochi.

The boat with 10 crew, did not have sufficient fuel, water and provision to reach homeport Kolachel in Tamilnadu and was found stranded off Kochi. INS Nireekshak, realizing that the boat was in distress provided assistance to the fishing boat by transferring 300 litters of fuel, water and provision to sustain them till they reach their home port. In View of the existing health advisories on COVID-19, it was ensured that all transfer was done without any physical contact with the boat or crew. The fuel water and provisions were transferred using the ship's crane.

The boat had left Kochi on 12 Mar for fishing in the Arabian Sea and has not touched any other port since then. It was to enter Kochi for re-fueling and ration but was unable to do so view ongoing lockdown due to Corona.

(With Inputs from PIB)

