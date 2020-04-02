Left Menu
Migrant workers need to assured society is with them: RSS general secretary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:20 IST
Expressing concern over the condition of migrant workers due to the COVID-19 lockdown, RSS general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Thursday said they need to be assured that society is with them and their needs would be taken care of. The condition of migrant workers is quite serious and due to the lack of trust and insecurity they are trying to go back to their homes, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarkaryava said in a statement.

The government's announcement of the 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 25 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus sparked the exodus of hundreds of thousands of migrant labourers who undertook long journeys from major urban cities on foot to their native places. Underlining that the migration of workers, at present, can have a “serious fall out,” he said, “They need to feel reassured that the society is with them and their needs would be taken care of while staying wherever they are." "There is a need to build this confidence by working amongst these migrant workers,” Joshi said. He said a large number of RSS workers across the country are working in this regard.

“At present, more than one lakh Sangh workers are involved in different service activities at around 10,000 places across the country,” Joshi said. The Sangh's workers have reached to around 10 lakh families and provided them food, sanitizers and other necessary commodities, he said, adding that they are also helping people reach hospitals.

Talking about the festival of Ramnavami, the RSS leader said the country is celebrating it in a different kind of atmosphere today. “So, on this pious occasion of Ramnavmi, let us all take a resolve to display to the world, how to ride over such challenges in an ideal way,” he said.

