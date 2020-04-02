Cops, NGO provide essentials to Northeast community in Mumbai

The police and a local NGO came to the rescue of the Northeast community in Kalina area of suburban Kurla, by providing them food and essentials during the COVID-19 lockdown. People from the Northeast have been subjected to racial slurs, following the pandemic, forcing them to avoid venturing out of their homes even to buy essentials.

"I had appealed to the Maharashtra government and approached several NGOs, who were willing to help us get provisions during the lockdown," the community representative Leo Tharmi Raikhan said. Over 500 people from the Northeast in Kalina, received packages containing 10 kg each of flour and rice, 5 kg each of onions, potatoes and other essentials from Madhu Mehta Foundation.

Apart from helping the Northeast community, the NGO has distributed at least 2,400 packages in all 24 wards of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation since last week, an official from the NGO said. Senior inspector Kailash Awhad from Vakola police station said, "The police, along with the NGO, distributed essentials to 100 families from the Northeast by following proper guidelines." PTI ZA ARU ARU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.