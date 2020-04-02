Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cops, NGO provide essentials to Northeast community in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:39 IST
Cops, NGO provide essentials to Northeast community in Mumbai

The police and a local NGO came to the rescue of the Northeast community in Kalina area of suburban Kurla, by providing them food and essentials during the COVID-19 lockdown. People from the Northeast have been subjected to racial slurs, following the pandemic, forcing them to avoid venturing out of their homes even to buy essentials.

"I had appealed to the Maharashtra government and approached several NGOs, who were willing to help us get provisions during the lockdown," the community representative Leo Tharmi Raikhan said. Over 500 people from the Northeast in Kalina, received packages containing 10 kg each of flour and rice, 5 kg each of onions, potatoes and other essentials from Madhu Mehta Foundation.

Apart from helping the Northeast community, the NGO has distributed at least 2,400 packages in all 24 wards of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation since last week, an official from the NGO said. Senior inspector Kailash Awhad from Vakola police station said, "The police, along with the NGO, distributed essentials to 100 families from the Northeast by following proper guidelines." PTI ZA ARU ARU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

The shows must go on! - Lloyd Webber musicals to be aired for free

Fans of musical theatre forced by the coronavirus pandemic to stay at home will be able to watch some of Andrew Lloyd Webbers most popular shows for free on Youtube every week. The series, entitled The Shows Must Go On, will kick off on Fri...

Kraft's aircraft picks up 1.2M masks from China

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft arranged for the team plane to transport 1.2 million masks from China to Massachusetts, where one of the largest outbreaks of the coronavirus has been met with a shortfall of personal protection equip...

Suzuki Motorcycle sales grow 5.7% in FY20

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd SMIPL on Thursday reported 5.7 per cent growth in sales at 7,90,397 units in 2019-20 as against 7,47,506 units sold in the previous fiscal. The company registered total sales of 40,636 units until March 22, 2...

Home ministry gives exemption from lockdown transit arrangement of stranded foreign nationals in India: Officials.

Home ministry gives exemption from lockdown transit arrangement of stranded foreign nationals in India Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020