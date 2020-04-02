Left Menu
Development News Edition

States intimate PM about safety equipment shortage for health workers treating COVID-19 patients:CM

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:39 IST
States intimate PM about safety equipment shortage for health workers treating COVID-19 patients:CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Thursday that during video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on COVID-19 situation, almost all the states aired problem arising due to shortage of personal protection equipment for health professionals looking after the coronavirus infected patients. We had a fruitful discussion with Prime Minister during which states were given opportunity to air their grievances and issues. Most states highlighted lack of personal protection equipment for health professionals dealing with the coronavirus patients, Sangma told PTI after the event.

"We discussed our actions to tackle the pandemic in the weeks ahead," he said. The PM chaired a meeting through video conference during the day with the chief ministers to take stock of the situation in the aftermath of coronavirus outbreak.

Meghalaya has not reported any confirmed case of COVID-19 so far but the state government is taking safeguards against the deadly virus spread by implementing 21-day nationwide lockdown. Giving detail of preparations to tackle COVID-19 menace, Sangma said civil hospitals in Shillong and at Tura in the West Garo Hills district have been designated for the COVID-19 patients.

The state government has also directed the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) to follow protocols while admitting patients coming from other states in the region, he said. Meghalaya is tracking down every single person with travel history and has asked them to undergo a mandatory self- isolation for 14 days.

Over 7,700 people, who moved to the state recently, have been placed under quarantine and over 40 samples examined so far, all of which tested negative for the disease. As the chief minister urges people to strictly follow the lockdown guidelines, the state government has prepared two isolation centres in the state capital and three in the Garo Hills region with a total 500 beds to deal with the mega health crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

The shows must go on! - Lloyd Webber musicals to be aired for free

Fans of musical theatre forced by the coronavirus pandemic to stay at home will be able to watch some of Andrew Lloyd Webbers most popular shows for free on Youtube every week. The series, entitled The Shows Must Go On, will kick off on Fri...

Kraft's aircraft picks up 1.2M masks from China

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft arranged for the team plane to transport 1.2 million masks from China to Massachusetts, where one of the largest outbreaks of the coronavirus has been met with a shortfall of personal protection equip...

Suzuki Motorcycle sales grow 5.7% in FY20

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd SMIPL on Thursday reported 5.7 per cent growth in sales at 7,90,397 units in 2019-20 as against 7,47,506 units sold in the previous fiscal. The company registered total sales of 40,636 units until March 22, 2...

Home ministry gives exemption from lockdown transit arrangement of stranded foreign nationals in India: Officials.

Home ministry gives exemption from lockdown transit arrangement of stranded foreign nationals in India Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020