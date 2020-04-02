Left Menu
DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:40 IST
The Delhi Minorities Commission has served a notice on DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi over alleged hate messages from some teachers of the university against a religious community, DMC chairman Zafarul Islam Khan said on Thursday. No reaction to the notice was immediately available from Delhi University (DU).

The notice was issued over posting of "virulent hate messages" against the Muslim community by various DU teachers on their Facebook pages, Khan said. "We find this very very disturbing that such elements should be 'teaching' in a prestigious university like yours," the DMC said in its notice.

The commission, which has quasi-judicial powers and functions as a civil court, has asked the VC to constitute an enquiry committee to probe the posts and take appropriate action against the teachers. The VC has been given one month to file his reply and action taken report in the matter, Khan said.

