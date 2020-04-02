Three Tabligh Jamaat returnees test positive for COVID-19 in Himachal; total now 6 (Eds: Ad'

Three people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat's congregation in New Delhi last month and came to Himachal Pradesh tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of patients to six in the state. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) RD Dhiman said they had returned to Una district after attending the congregation last month.

They are being sent to Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC) for treatment, he said. The official said the people who came in their contact are being traced.

A total of 27 samples were taken for testing on Thursday, of which three from Una were found positive, whereas samples of one person have been taken again, Dhiman said, adding that the remaining 23 were negative. Earlier three cases were found in Kangra district. One of them recovered, whereas the other died. The third patient is undergoing treatment at the Tanda hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

