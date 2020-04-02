Left Menu
COVID-19: Former WB minister distributes food packets, medical kits to 50 families

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-04-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 20:33 IST
Former Bengal minister Madan Mitra has come forward in the fight against coronavirus by supporting 50 families of Bhowanipore area with food packets and other essentials amid the lockdown. In an initiative by the Bhowanipore United Youth Forum, Mitra, who is its president, on Wednesday donated packets containing rice, lentils, potato, salt, handwash, mask and cap to the families.

"We have seen wars fought on borders. But, this is a different kind of war and it has penetrated every nook and corner. The only way to fight against it is by maintaining social distancing," he said. "I have been involved with the trade union for a long time... but never came across such a crisis that has engulfed the whole world. It's our duty to come forward and help the needy," the former state transport minister said.

This initiative will be carried out every week in front of the Jadu Babu Bazar area, Bhowanipore United Youth Forum general secretary Sushant Dey said. "We will give these packets every week to 50 families in Bhowanipore area till the lockdown is lifted," Dey said.

