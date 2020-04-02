Bihar reports four fresh cases, total number reaches 28

Four fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Bihar on Thursday, taking the total number of people testing positive for the dreaded coronavirus to 28, an official said. According to state epidemiologist Ragini Mishra, among the four samples three were tested at the IGIMS hospital in the city, while another was examined at the RMRI, an ICMR centre here.

"Among the three IGIMS samples testing positive, one is from Saran and two from Gopalganj districts. Details of the RMRI one are awaited. All the four samples were of males. Their age profile is yet known", she told PTI.

Notably, Gopalganj had reported its first COVID-19 case on Tuesday a man with travel history to the Gulf. It is however the first time that a sample has tested positive from Saran, which is the divisional headquarter and shares its borders with Gopalganj and Siwan which has reported five cases. Of the 28 people reporting COVID-19 positive in Bihar till date, one has died while two have recovered.

The deceased was a 38-year-old from Munger, who returned from Qatar a month ago and breathed his last on March 21 at AIIMS, Patna, a day before test results confirming that he was COVID 19 positive came out. He had been suffering from renal failure and ended up infecting several others, including neighbors, relatives and employees of private hospitals in Munger and Patna before he was referred to AIIMS, Patna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.