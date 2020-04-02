Delhi-based CRPF doctor tests positive for coronavirus

A senior CRPF doctor, working as the chief medical officer at a Delhi-based hospital of the force, has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday. They said the doctor has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Haryana's Jhajjar.

The chief medical officer was currently posted in the office of the additional director general (medical) of the Central Armed Police Forces. The medical officer reported cough, fever and breathing problem on March 30 and his samples came positive on Thursday, a senior official said.

It was not immediately clear how the doctor contracted the infection. He was staying at a transit mess of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in south Delhi's Saket area, the officials said. Those present in the mess have been quarantined.

The officials said that there was "no such information" of the ADG (medical) being in quarantine. This is the third positive case of COVID-19 in the CAPFs or the paramilitary forces, with a BSF officer and a CISF jawan contracting the infection in the past.

The CISF jawan, however, had tested negative in his second test that was conducted recently. PTI NES SNE SNE.

