COVID-19: Cases registered against madrasa, mosque trustees

The Thane police on Thursday registered cases against trustees of a madrasa and a mosque in Mumbra area which allegedly gave shelter to Bangladeshi and Malaysian nationals who had visited congregation of the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi. The trustees of the two institutions violated prohibitory orders during lockdown and many other laws by giving shelter to these persons, the police said.

The madrasa had given shelter to eight Malaysian nationals and two persons from outside Maharashtra since March 23. The mosque was found to have given shelter to 13 Bangladeshi nationals and two from other states.

The police raided both the places on March 31 after it came to light that the Tablighi gathering in Delhi's Nizamuddin area had been a coronavirus hotspot, and other states started tracing those who had returned from the gathering. Cases were registered under the Foreigners' Act, Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Diseases Act and relevant IPC sections, a police official said.

