Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: 3 foreigners among 4 'Jamaat' members test positive

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-04-2020 00:42 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 00:42 IST
COVID-19: 3 foreigners among 4 'Jamaat' members test positive

Four members of "Jamaat", three of them foreign nationals, tested positive for the coronavirus here on Thursday, taking the tally in Madhya Pradesh to 111, officials said here. All four are believed to have attended a religious gathering in Delhi's Nizamuddin area last month.

They were staying in two mosques of the city, a senior official said. However, it was not clear if they belonged to Tablighi Jamaat, the organisation which is in news after its mega congregation in Delhi last month turned out to be a hotspot for the spread of coronavirus in the country.

A large number of "Jamaat members" arrived in Bhopal recently and samples of 65 of them were sent for tests, Bhopal collector Tarun Pithode said in a statement. The samples of four -- three foreign nationals and an Odisha resident -- tested positive for the viral infection, he said.

Among the three foreign nationals, two are from Myanmar and one from Ivory Coast, all of them living in Rahmaniya mosque in the Aishbagh area, a public relations department official said. The fourth patient, a resident of Bhubaneswar, was staying in Ahata Rustam Khan Masjid in the Shyamla Hills area, the official said.

All four were quarantined at the Chirayu Medical College and Hospital here, he added. The official said these four 'Jamaat' members were staying in Bhopal since the first week of March and were asymptomatic to the coronavirus and their samples were taken as a precaution.

They came to Bhopal in the first week of March from Delhi. They are living here since then. "We came to know that they visited Tablighi Jamaat Markaz(centre) in Delhi and further details about their travel history are being sought, said a senior police officer on condition of anonymity.

Famed for the shrine of the 14h century Sufi mystic Khwaja Nizamuddin Auliya, the south Delhi locality has emerged as an epicentre for spread of the coronavirus in different parts of the country after thousands of people took part in a Tablighi Jamaat congregation there from March 1-15. Meanwhile, the district administration has declared areas falling within 1 km radius of both the mosques as containment zones.

People living in these zones would be screened and those who came in contact with the four COVID-19 patients will be quarantined, officials said. Out of the total 111 coronavirus cases in the state, 82 have been reported from Indore, eight each from Jabalpur and Bhopal, six from Ujjain, two each in Morena, Shivpuri and Gwalior and one from Khargone, a health department official said.

Eight patients have so far died in the state - five from Indore, two from Ujjain and one from Khargone - the official added..

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Bezos Says Giving $100 Mln Gift To Feeding America, Which Will Distribute Funds To Their National Network Of Food Banks- Instagram Post

April 2 Reuters - AMAZONS BEZOS SAYS GIVING 100 MILLION GIFT TO FEEDING AMERICA, WHICH WILL DISTRIBUTE FUNDS TO THEIR NATIONAL NETWORK OF FOOD BANKS - INSTAGRAM POST Source text httpsbit.ly2xFIATU...

France will probably extend confinement beyond April 15

France will probably extend the coronavirus confinement beyond April 15, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday. France went into lockdown on March 17 and a first two-week period has already been extended to April 15.I can ...

U.S. Army rolls into Seattle with field hospital built for combat

Army Specialist Jordan Acosta thinks his family would have been more comfortable seeing him deploy to Iraq than this field hospital in the U.S. city of Seattle, one of the hardest-hit by the coronavirus.I know my wife would be less worried,...

NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering Collaborates With TCS for a Futuristic Program

The clamour for an engineering degree has always been high in India and it only keeps growing with each passing year. This is evident from the large number of students appearing for various entrance examinations as also by the number of eng...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020