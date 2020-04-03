Left Menu
Development News Edition

Texas regulator aims to wrangle oil output cuts from Saudis, Russia

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 02:58 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 02:48 IST
Texas regulator aims to wrangle oil output cuts from Saudis, Russia

A little known Texas state regulator waded into oil diplomacy on Thursday, calling Russia's energy minister to discuss possible oil production curbs and angling for talks with Saudi Arabia as many producers in the U.S. state's biggest industry warned it was near collapse.

But at least one analyst scoffed at the regulator's attempt to broker a deal with Russia and the Saudis, noting that state officials could reduce output in the state if they really wanted to, merely by enforcing existing regulations on producers. U.S. energy companies are losing money on oil production, cutting tens of thousands of workers, and some are struggling to obtain financing. Texas shale producers have been hurt the most as oil prices have crashed two-thirds this year. Last month alone prices fell by half, to near $20 a barrel, as the coronavirus slashed fuel demand.

On a day that U.S. President Donald Trump said he had brokered a deal between Russia and the Saudis to cut output by 10 million to 15 million barrels per day, Texas regulator Ryan Sitton said he pursued a in-person meeting between Russian, Saudi and U.S. officials. Sitton, one of three members of the Texas Railroad Commission, said he had a "really substantial, really exciting call" with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak. He also texted Saudi Arabian energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, seeking to discuss the market collapse.

The other two members of the commission have not weighed in on Sitton's attempt to broker a deal. It is rare for Texas officials to seek production cuts. But this week, top shale oil producers, Pioneer Natural Resources and Parsley Energy urged the state to mandate 20% production cuts at larger oil and gas firms. Pioneer's chief executive also called for regulators to consider blocking higher foreign oil imports.

"This isn't good for anybody," Sitton told Reuters. "We're talking about a destabilization of the global energy market." Over the last few years, he and other Texas regulators had championed the state's soaring oil and gas output as Russia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cut production to bolster global prices. State law allows Texas to take steps to limit local production, but it has not done so since the 1970s.

John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital in New York said that regulators could avoid the political hazard of ordering production cuts by enforcing natural-gas flaring rules already on the books, which the state has not done. "If the Texas Railroad Commission were to pull some of these natural gas flaring permits," said Kilduff, "that would force the oil wells to be shut in. That's the leverage that the Texas Railroad Commission has to curtail production."

Texas regulators will meet on April 14 to discuss curtailments in the state, and may vote on any resolution a week later, Sitton said. Sitton is a lame duck on the board, having lost in the March primary to a challenger. His tenure expires in December. The state's two other regulators have not publicly endorsed cuts. Commissioner Wayne Christian said he is willing to discuss the topic and Commissioner Christi Craddick has declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

New York reels at center of pandemic as home-bound Americans feel economic pain

New York City hospitals and morgues bent under the strain of the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, struggling to treat or bury casualties, as the states governor offered a grim prediction that the rest of the country would soon face the sam...

Disney to furlough some U.S. employees in wake of coronavirus

Walt Disney Co said on Thursday it will start furloughs of non-essential U.S. employees across the company on April 19, a response to the global coronavirus outbreak that has shut down or disrupted its media and theme park businesses.Disney...

Judge rejects delay of Wisconsin's presidential primary despite coronavirus fears

A federal judge refused on Thursday to postpone next weeks U.S. presidential primary in Wisconsin, but extended the time for absentee voting amid widespread worries about health risks from the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Willi...

U.S. Navy relieves aircraft carrier commander who wrote letter urging coronavirus action

The U.S. Navy on Thursday relieved the commander of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, who wrote a scathing letter that leaked to the public asking for stronger measures to control a coronavirus outbreak onboard his warship. The remov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020