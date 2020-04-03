7 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, count rises to 140
Seven more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 140.ANI | Tonk (Rajasthan) | Updated: 03-04-2020 08:55 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 08:55 IST
Seven more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 140. Five of these seven cases were close contacts of the coronavirus positive patients who had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, while two of them had attended the event, informed the state Health Department on Friday.
The five cases have been reported from Tonk and the remaining two have been reported from Bikaner. The total number of coronavirus positive cases now stands at 140 in the state, including 2 Italian and 16 attendees of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi.
India as of Thursday had 2,069 positive cases of COVID-19, which include 1,860 active cases, 155 cured and discharged patients, and one case as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
