RSS puts volunteers from North-East to man COVID-19 helpline for people of region

By Pragya Kaushika Amid a nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has launched a helpline for the people of the North-East region of the country, who are currently residing in Delhi, being manned entirely by volunteers from the region.

The organisation has ensured that the helpline is manned by individuals from the North-East states so that they are able to reach out to callers at the helpline more empathy and sensitivity. Sources informed that a 20-member team has been deployed for the service of the community who may be facing any trouble in the national capital.

The helpline number 9650530531 is available 24x7 during the lockdown period. The helpline has also been receiving calls from other states. There are families from North-East calling and asking for help for their kin stuck in Delhi or in other parts of the country.

Pawan Kumar, a member of the State Executive of RSS and one of the persons managing the helpline, said that a 10-member team of doctors has also been receiving medicine-related calls. "In medicine section, calls are directly sent to the doctors and most of the calls are queries around coronavirus as to where are the personal protective equipment (PPE) kits available, where can the tests be done and if there is any medicine to cure it. There are calls regarding other ailments, including fever and cold, as well," said Kumar.

The decision to deploy volunteers from the North-East was taken as it was felt that they would be able to connect better with the people seeking help. "It was felt that understanding of the local language would play a major part in helping to resolve the issues being faced by people from the region. The Sangh also felt that volunteers would be better equipped in dealing with such cases," Kumar added.

The volunteers too feel that being from the North-East states does help in reaching out to people who have been making calls. One of the volunteers, Khulna Sahni, who hails from Manipur, said, "When we speak to them in the local language they are able to reach out to us with much ease. And we are also aware of the local needs, customs and requirements during such trying times," said Khulna Sahni.

The RSS ration kit for the people belonging to the region also has seen some improvisation with potato, more quantity of rice and onion added to it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.