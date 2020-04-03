Left Menu
COVID-19 cases rise to 134 in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-04-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 11:52 IST
The number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 134 in Uttar Pradesh with a total of eight fresh cases reported in Agra and Jaunpur, officials said on Friday. While six cases were found to be positive in Agra, two positive cases were found in Jaunpur, they said. "Six more COVID-19 positive cases have found here. The total number of cases in the district are 18 now," Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh said.

"Two more case have been found to be coronavirus positive in Jaunpur. Now the total positive cases in the district are three," Jaunpur District Magistrate Dinesh Kumar Singh said.   The two fresh cases are of those who attended the Tablighi Jamat congregation in New Delhi, he said. According to officials, the district-wise tally of coronavirus cases in UP is Gautambudh Nagar (48), Meerut (24), Agra (18), Lucknow (10), Ghaziabad (9), Bareilly (6), Bulandshahr and Jaunpur (3 each), Basti, Varanasi, and Pilibhit (2 each), Ghazipur, Hapur, Baghpat, Shamli, Moradabad, Kanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri (1 each). Of these 134 cases, 17 have been fully cured and discharged while two have died -- one each in Meerut and Basti.

Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said, "The good thing is that there has been a decrease in the average rate of infection in the state". He said the Health Department has been maintaining an aggressive containment exercise in and around various districts from where positive cases have been reported and this has helped to some extent in containing the spread of the virus..

