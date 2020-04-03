Left Menu
COVID-19: Himachal woman dies in Chandigarh hospital, HP death toll rises to two

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 03-04-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 12:42 IST
COVID-19: Himachal woman dies in Chandigarh hospital, HP death toll rises to two

A woman from Baddi in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district has died due to COVID-19 at the PGIMER in Chandigarh, a senior official said on Friday. The woman's case was earlier unreported, Solan Deputy Commissioner KC Chaman told PTI.

With this, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the hill state has risen to seven. This is the second death in Himachal Pradesh due to COVID-19.

Earlier, a 69-year-old man who recently returned from the USA died of COVID-19 at the Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC) in Kangra district on March 23. On March 20, two persons -- a 32-year-old man from Harchakkian tehsil and a 64-year-old woman from Dohabe village in Shahpur subdivision -- were tested positive for the disease.  The 32-year-old man was discharged from hospital after recovery whereas the 64-year-old woman is being treated at the Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC) in the district.

On April 2, three persons who attended the Tablighi Jamaat's congregation in New Delhi last month and came to Himachal Pradesh tested positive for coronavirus. All the four active COVID-19 cases are being treated at the RPGMC.

The persons who came in contact with the three Tablighi Jamaat returnees and the woman who died at the PGIMER, Chandigarh are being traced, a state health official said. Their contacts will be quarantined after they are traced to check the spread of COVID-19, he added.

