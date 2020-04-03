Left Menu
Development News Edition

Light diyas, candles on Sunday 9 pm to defeat coronavirus darkness: PM Modi to nation

Amid a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to countrymen to light diyas and candles on April 5 at 9 pm to fight the darkness spread by the pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 12:46 IST
Light diyas, candles on Sunday 9 pm to defeat coronavirus darkness: PM Modi to nation
Prime Minister urges people to light diyas and candles in their homes on April 5 at 9 pm. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Amid a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to countrymen to light diyas and candles on April 5 at 9 pm to fight the darkness spread by the pandemic. "Friends, amidst the darkness spread by the corona pandemic, we must continuously progress towards light and hope. We must defeat the deep darkness of the crisis by spreading the glory of light in all four directions," said the Prime Minister in a video message.

"And that is why, this Sunday, on April 5, we must all together, challenge the darkness spread by the corona crisis, introducing it to the power of light. On this day, we must awaken the superpower of 130 crore Indians. We must take the super resolve of 130 crore Indians to even greater heights," he said. He asked the people to turn off all the lights in their homes and stand at doors or balconies and light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes on April 5.

"In that light, in that lustre, in that radiance, let us resolve in our minds that we are not alone, that no one is alone! 130 crore Indians are committed, through a common resolve!" he said. The Prime Minister further asked citizens not to assemble or gather anywhere while participating in this programme and emphasised on the importance of social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread. "Please do not go out on to the roads, lanes or your localities, do it at the doorstep or balconies of your own homes. One must never cross the 'Lakshman Rekha' of social distancing. Social distancing should not be breached under any circumstances. This is the only panacea to break the chain of coronavirus," he said.

He said this "collective resolve" of 130 crore Indian population will give everyone "the strength to fight, as well as the confidence to win, in this hour of crisis." He said the 'Janata curfew's' success has become an example for all countries and they are replicating it now.

The Prime Minister asserted that people's participation in the 'Janata curfew' made the nation realise its collective strength in these testing times. "It has led to the deepening of the belief that the nation can unite as one in the battle against corona. This collective spirit of yours, of the nation, can be seen manifesting itself during these times of lockdown," he said. Reciting a Sanskrit shloka -- "Utsaho balwaan arya, na asti utsaah param balam, sah utsahasaya lokeshu, na kinchit api durlabham", the Prime Minister said: "This means that there is no greater force in the world than our passion and our spirit. That there is nothing in the world that we cannot achieve on the basis of this strength."

"Come, let us come together and jointly defeat this coronavirus, and make India victorious," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown: Odisha CM asks landlords to waive off or defer rent of poor tenants

In view of the ongoing nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appealed to landlords to be compassionate to poor and waive off or at least defer house rent by three months. Through...

Shanghai stocks finish week lower as global coronavirus cases surpass one million

Shanghai shares eased on Friday to conclude the week lower, as risk-averse sentiment strengthened on continued spread of the coronavirus with infections surpassing one million globally. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0...

India's coronavirus lockdown hits poor, tests Modi's support

Ravi Prasad Gupta, a worker at a pipe plant in the western Indian state of Gujarat, for years proudly supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his promise to usher in good days for millions of impoverished labourers.But Modi on March 24 a...

Akshay, Hrithik, Ajay, others promote Maha Govt's 'talk 1 on 1' initiative

Several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, and others on Friday took to their social media to promote the talk 1 on 1 initiative by the Maharashtra Government and BMC. Under the initiative, a helpline ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020