Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chavan urges Maha govt to resume newspaper distribution

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 13:23 IST
Chavan urges Maha govt to resume newspaper distribution

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Friday urged the Maharashtra Government to resume distribution of newspapers amid the COVID-19 lockdown, as most citizens in the state don't have access to the Internet. In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Chavan said the public perception that the government has barred newspapers from reaching them needs to be removed.

The state government must talk to newspaper distributors and provide them protection if necessary, he said. "Give them protection and with help of volunteers, newspaper distribution should be resumed," he said.

The former Chief Minister also asked the government to provide meals to children of migrant workers in the state, with the help of anganwadis and social organisations. A helpline number should be set up for distribution of meals, he added.

Flour mills should be included as essential service, he said, adding that police protection should be given to grocery stores and vegetable vendors to check on unruly behaviour and crowding. Chavan further suggested that the government engage the services of doctors and health workers who have retired in the last two years during emergencies.

Coming to the issue of migrant labourers, Chavan said, the Central government has allocated Rs 31,000 crore for construction workers, while the state has given Rs 8,000 crore. The state government should deposit Rs 5,000 every month in bank accounts of these workers, Chavan urged.

The Congress leader further said the disaster management fee, which is recovered from students of government universities every year, must be used to strengthen online education system. Fixed charges levied in electricity bills of private businesses and commercial establishments should be waived off for the next three months, he said.

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) should not be deducted for micro and mini industrial workers and the government should bear 50 per cent of their wages for three months, Chavan suggested..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany: ESM aid should be disbursed without lengthy visits from officials

Eurozone states that need aid from the blocs bailout fund to tackle the coronavirus should get it quickly and not be first subjected to visits from officials proposing policies like, during the eurozone crisis, Germanys finance minister sai...

Sex workers stranded in Germany as coronavirus shuts brothels

Thousands of foreign prostitutes working in Germany have been made homeless after brothels closed due to the coronavirus outbreak and borders snapped shut, making it difficult for them to return home.Authorities in the country, where prosti...

Euro zone business activity collapses in March as coronavirus spreads -PMI

Euro zone business activity collapsed last month as attempts to contain the coronavirus pandemic pushed governments across the continent to shut down vast swathes of their economies, from shops to factories to restaurants, a survey showed o...

Sports-On this day... April 4

ON THIS DAY -- April 4 April 4, 1993SOCCER - Ian Wright celebrates Arsenals 1-0 FA Cup semi-final victory over north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium. Skipper Tony Adams scored with a towering header at the back post in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020