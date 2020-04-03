One more tests positive for coronavirus in Karnataka

Onenew positive case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of the affected in the state to 125, the Health department said on Friday. "One new case has reported from since last evening to this morning... till date 125 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 3 deaths and 11 discharges," the department said in its mid day situation update.

The only case reported since last evening is a 75-year- old man, who is a resident of Bagalkote. A detailed investigation is underway to ascertain how he got infected, thedepartment said adding the case was isolated in a designated hospital in Bagalkote.

The department has also appealed to any person who has attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz Masjid in New Delhi, to kindly contact 080-29711171 Arogya Sayavaani. Nearly 1,000 people from Karnataka, who are linked to Tablighi-Jamaat, have been screened and so far and 10 men from Bidar and one woman from Kalaburagi, who is the contact of a person who attended the event, had tested positive, health department officials had said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in view of COVID-19, emergency Additional Chief Secretary, H&FW Department has issued an order to extend the services of Medical & Para-medical staff, Clinical & Nonclinical staff for the next three months till June 30, 2020, who retire in April & May 2020..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.