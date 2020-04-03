COVID-19 lockdown: NGOs, locals pitch in to feed strays in Goa

The COVID-19 lockdown may have forced many to stay indoors, but some compassionate Goans have stepped out of their homes to care for stray dogs. Animal lovers in Goa have taken the onus of feeding stray dogs despite the lockdown, which is in place to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Several NGOs and citizens are going around feeding strays, who largely survive on leftovers from restaurants and roadside eateries, which are shut because of the curfew. "Volunteers from NGOs move around without proper passes or authority letters, but we don't stop them as they are out for a good cause," a senior police official said.

Stray dogs are one of the many casualties of the lockdown, as they are left without food or water. "Food is not the only issue, dogs get dehydrated without water in this heat," said Fidoll Frida J Pereira, an animal lover who feeds strays in South Goa's Salcette taluka regularly.

"I have been urging people to keep containers filled with water outside their homes for strays," she said. Pereira cooks at least 40 kg of rice to feed strays at Margao, Nuvem, Fatorda, Colva, Majorda, Seraulim, Betalbhatim, Chandor, Curtorim, among other areas.

Since the lockdown, she has been cooking 50 kg of rice every day, as the demand has increased, Pereira said. Similarly, Netravalim-based Amit Naik tours the entire district every morning, feeding every stray he encounters.

"I leave my house at around 7.30 am and return only by late afternoon, after covering Sanvordem, Sanguem, Margao and Canacona in extreme South," he said. Many donate money and some even provide rice bags to feed strays.

