UP govt to set up Rs 1000 crore corona care fund

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-04-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 15:54 IST
Lucknow, Apr 3 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government will create a corona care fund of Rs 1000 crore which will help in setting up testing facilities and procuring ventilators, masks and sanitisers, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday. Not only will the government help with this fund, but help will also be taken from corporate houses under the Corporate Social Responsibility, he said at a meeting with senior officials here.

Efforts will be made to provide testing facilities in every division and all 24 government medical colleges, he added. He also directed officials to prepare an action plan to deal with the situation if the lockdown is lifted.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end on April 14. "If the lockdown is lifted from April 15, then at that time people stranded in different places will try to return. Under these circumstances, it will be very challenging to adhere to social distancing. In order to deal with such a situation, prepare an action plan from now on," the chief minister said.

"Prepare an action plan about when and how schools, colleges, different markets and malls will re-open after the lockdown," he said. The chief minister also asked officials to ensure that food is delivered to the needy on time. "We have to prepare at two levels. Develop a strategy in view of the current situation and future condition. Operate community kitchens in every district, and take help of voluntary organisations and other people who want to support. Establish a collection centre so that everyone does not go out to distribute food. Collect food there and then proceed for distribution," he said.

Noting that the services of anaesthetist, women and child specialists are needed to deal with coronavirus, the chief minister suggested that a list be made of doctors in the private sector who have related expertise. During the meeting, he asked officials to take strict action against those not cooperating with the lockdown “File cases against such people under the Disaster Act. Those who disagree with the government, keep them under strict supervision. If someone runs away from quarantine, then make the administration there accountable", he said.PTI ABN  DV DV.

