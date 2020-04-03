Ration shop owner booked for irregularities in distribution in UP's Shamli

A fair price shop owner has been booked for alleged irregularities in distribution of goods in the neighbouring Shamli district, an official said on Friday

After receiving complaints of irregularities in distribution and black marketing against one Pradeep Kumar, a checking was conducted at his shop in Yahyapur village on Thursday, said district supply officer Om Hari Upadhyay

Kumar was then booked under the Essential Commodities Act, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

