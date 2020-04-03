Left Menu
Development News Edition

Labourers, migrant workers complain of overpriced essentials after security upped around Nizamuddin

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 16:13 IST
Labourers, migrant workers complain of overpriced essentials after security upped around Nizamuddin

Daily labourers and migrant workers living in and around Nizamuddin in the national capital complained of overpriced essentials and vegetables as the police beefed up security in the area after it emerged the biggest hotspot for the spread of coronavirus in India. Onion is retailing at Rs 60/kg, tomato at Rs 50/kg, potato at Rs 40/kg, while other seasonal vegetables are selling at not less than Rs 100-120/kg in the Sarai Kale Khan area, less than 5 km from Nizamuddin West.

Even dry ration supplies are being sold at higher price. For instance, rice is being retailed at Rs 850 per 25kg pack now as against Rs 770 a week back. Similarly, wheat flour rate has increased to Rs 350 per 5 kg pack now from Rs 270, while masoor dal rate has gone up to Rs 80/kg from Rs 60/kg. There is Rs 1-6 per pack increase in biscuits in this locality.

Sarai Kale Khan houses a large number of migrant workers who work in Ashram, Nizamuddin, Bhogal, Jangpura, Lajpat Nagar and Okhla Mandi. Many work as labourers in local kirana shops, which are exempted from the ongoing lockdown enforced to combat coronavirus. "Everything has become expensive in Sarai Kale Khan after the Nizamuddin incident. There is more police security now. With no job and less money, survival has become difficult. On top of it, kirana shops in the area are selling essentials at prices higher than MRP," Sabeen, a migrant worker from Bihar, told PTI.

Amid tightened security, small kirana shops in the locality are not able to replenish their stock from nearly Bhogal market, one of the oldest wholesale markets in Delhi, and therefore selling whatever stock left at a higher rate, she added. Even hawkers are seeing the trend in the locality and selling vegetables at a much higher rate than other places.

Sharing that life under the lockdown has become more stressful, Saleem, who is a private garbage collector in Jangpura but resides in Sarai Kale Khan, said: "I don't have any more money to survive for next few weeks. I borrowed some from friends, but everything has become costlier." Not only migrant workers, even kirana shop owners in Bhogal and Lajpat Nagar areas are facing labour shortage after their labourers were stopped from stepping out of the locality by the police. A wholesaler of rice, wheat flour and edible oils in the Bhogal market said on condition of anonymity, "Four of our labourers who live in Sarai Kale Khan are not able to come for work after the Nizamuddin incident. They are locked up in the locality with others. There is huge demand for essentials from consumers but no labourers to handle." Many of the kirana shops in Bhogal are delivering essential items directly to consumers living in nearby localities, but the shortage of labourers has added to their problem.

The Delhi Police has tightened the security in Sarai Kale Khan as some of the labourers from here work in shops located around Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters at Nizamuddin West from where over 2,000 were evacuated this week following a religious congregation that took place last month with thousands of attendees in the middle of a global pandemic. Many of the attendees have tested positive for coronavirus.

The event became a key source for the spread of COVID-19 in India as many of the participants travelled to various parts of the country for missionary works..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalaao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

17-Year entrepreneur Arjun Deshpande contributes 3-months salary to PM Cares Fund

New Delhi India, April 3 ANI Digpu Arjun Deshpande, Founder and CEO of Generic Aadhaar, an innovative venture in the Pharmaceutical Industry has donated his three-months salary to PM Cares Fund. He made this contribution to be a force multi...

SC seeks Centre, Kerala govt response on K'taka plea on border issue

The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from the Centre and the Kerala government on the plea of Karnataka challenging a high court order for opening of borders to ensure movement of essential supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic. Th...

COVID-19: MOIL pledges Rs 45 cr to PM-CARES Fund

State-owned MOIL on Friday said it has extended financial assistance of Rs 45 crore towards PM-CARES Fund to fight the spread of coronavirus. Besides, its employees have also come forward to offer their one-days salary for the cause, MOIL s...

Coronavirus: Maha Cong chief slams PM's 'light a lamp' move

Prime Minister Narendra Modi must get serious about the magnitude of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, Maharashtra Congress chief and state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat said on Friday. He said it was time for the PM to tak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020