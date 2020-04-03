People who attended Nizamuddin event must go for their check-up: Qazi

Left Menu
Those who came from abroad and participated in the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi should go for their check-up in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, said Qazi Syed Mohammad Ahmad Qasmi in Dehradun on Friday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 03-04-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 16:42 IST
Qazi Syed Mohammad Ahmad Qasmi speaking to ANI on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Those who came from abroad and participated in the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi should go for their check-up in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, said Qazi Syed Mohammad Ahmad Qasmi in Dehradun on Friday. Appealing to the participants of the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin, the Qazi said, "There is no shame in going for a check-up. A timely check-up and on-time treatment will prevent the spread of the virus."

He further said, "I appeal to my Muslim brothers to follow the rules set for the lockdown as the government and doctors are working very hard to tackle the coronavirus outbreak." Till now 10 positive cases have been confirmed in Uttarkhand.

As per the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases is 2,088 and there have been 56 deaths in the country. (ANI)

