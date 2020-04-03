Over 250 migrant workers provided food in Mumbai amid lockdown
The Rahul Tarun Mitra Mandal Association on Friday distributed food to over 250 migrant workers living under a flyover in Mumbai amid coronavirus lockdown.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-04-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 18:00 IST
The Rahul Tarun Mitra Mandal Association on Friday distributed food to over 250 migrant workers living under a flyover in Mumbai amid coronavirus lockdown. "I came in search of work. We sleep here and get food like this (through distribution). I request the government to help us," a worker said.
The worker further requested the state government to move them to a shelter home. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide 21-day lockdown effective from March 24 midnight to combat COVID-19.
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases on Friday rose to 2,301 in India, including 156 cured/discharged and 56 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
