Prevented from gathering in mosque amid lockdown, people attack policemen, injuring 2

Two policemen were injured when they came under attack by some people, who were stopped from gathering for Namaz at Jama Masjid here amid the lockdown, officials said on Friday. The incident took place when 25-30 people, who were gathering for Friday prayers at the mosque were stopped by the police following which they were attacked, Superintendent of Police, Amrendra Prasad Singh said. Rajveer Singh of local intelligence and constable Saudan were injured in the incident, he said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital where their condition was a stated to be stable. FIR has been lodged against 25 named and 50 unnamed persons in this connection, police said. Of these, some people have also been arrested, police said without divulging further details.

