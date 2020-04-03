Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health minister concerned over misbehavior with doctors treating corona patients

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 19:01 IST
Health minister concerned over misbehavior with doctors treating corona patients

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday expressed concern over reports of misbehavior with medical professionals and staff engaged in treating coronavirus patients, saying such incidents will affect India's fight against the pandemic. In a statement, the minister said ill-treating doctors and nurses will also create impediment in treatment being given to COVID-19 patients. A five-member team from the health department had gone to Taatpatti Bakhal in Indore on Wednesday to quarantined relatives and acquaintances of a COVID-19 patient, when an unruly mob had attacked them with stones, injuring two women doctors.

The statement released by the minister's office quoted him as saying that he was concerned over the ill-treatment meted out to doctors and health workers in different parts of the country on Thursday and appealed to people to let them discharge their duties in this crisis time. "Our Prime Minister has already praised the doctors and other health workers combating COVID-19 outbreak from the front-line. To obstruct their praiseworthy work will create impediment in treatment of coronavirus patients, and will also create a delay in overcoming this COVID-19 crisis," Vardhan said. "With delay, it will not only increase the pain of patients, but also weaken the economy of the country," he cautioned.

Vardhan said that due to these "corona warriors" more than 150 patients affected by the pandemic have gone back home after treatment. "These doctors and health workers are not just serving patients, but serving humanity, and trying to make the damage minimum. I appeal to let them work fearlessly and discharge their duties," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra launches 'BMC-Mpower 1on1' helpline to alleviate mental health concerns

In a bid to alleviate the mental health concerns of people in Maharashtra during the lockdown period, a 24x7 helpline, called BMC-Mpower 1on1, has been launched. Mpower has partnered with the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Muni...

COVID-19: HRD Ministry launches portal to address students' difficulties during lockdown

The HRD Ministry has launched a helpline portal for students who are facing difficulties due to closure of schools and colleges in view of the nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The portal developed by two student inter...

Nesco Group offers exhibition centre for accommodating migrant labourers amid lockdown

Nesco Group of Companies has decided to offer its nearly 2 lakh sqft of space in its exhibition centre in Goregaon for accommodating migrant labourers who are affected due to the closure of infrastructure projects in the megapolis after the...

Odisha reports 3 more COVID-19 cases, taking total number to 9: Official.

Odisha reports 3 more COVID-19 cases, taking total number to 9 Official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020