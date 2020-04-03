Left Menu
NRL contributes RS 25 crore to PM-CARES Fund

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 03-04-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 19:20 IST
The Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) has contributed Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES Fund to fight against the COVID-19 crisis in the country. It has also contributed Rs five crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and Assam Arogya Nidhi, an NRL spokesperson said.

NRL, along with other Oil and Gas PSUs, collectively contributed an amount of Rs 1,031 crore to the PM-CARES Fund fund so far, the spokesperson of the company said. The spokesperson also said that NRL has put in place stringent measures to sanitize all its workplaces and enforced hand hygiene and social distancing among all its employees and stakeholders to combat COVID-19.

The company is also playing its part in safeguarding the public against this hazard, the spokesperson said, adding that it has sanitized and decontaminated villages such as Telgaram and Kanaighat in the vicinity of the refinery by spraying disinfectants. As a part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) campaign, NRL is utilizing the services of local tailors to produce masks for distribution among the frontline health workers, the spokesperson added.

