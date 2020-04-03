Left Menu
339 MPs contribute Rs 365 cr from MPLADS funds for COVID-19 fight

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 19:25 IST
As many as 339 MPs from both houses of Parliament have so far contributed Rs 365 crore from their MPLADS funds to the central pool for use in measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Rajya Sabha Secretary PPK Ramacharyulu said, among the 339 MPs, 74 are from the Rajya Sabha and 265 from Lok Sabha.

While the RS MPs have made a total contributions of Rs 100 crore, the Lok Sabha members have contributed Rs 265 crore, he said. Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Biral had earlier urged MPs of both houses to make generous contributions to the PM-CARES fund for fighting coronavirus pandemic. Under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), each MP gets certain fund for development projects in their areas.

