Left Menu
Development News Edition

Construction workers in Karnataka to get Rs 1,000 more

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-04-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 19:25 IST
Construction workers in Karnataka to get Rs 1,000 more

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday directed the labour department to deposit an additional Rs 1,000 into the bank accounts of 15 lakh construction labourers in the state, who have been hit by the 21-day national lockdown to check COVID-19 spread. He gave the direction during a high-level meeting of ministers and officials to review the measures taken to control the spread of COVID-19 and implementation of lockdown in the state.

The government has already deposited Rs 1,000 into the accounts of 15 lakh construction labourers and the Chief Minister asked the Labour department to deposit additional Rs 1,000 to their accounts, an official statement said. He also directed officials to take necessary steps to provide transport facilities to patients during emergencies, with the help of Ola and Uber.

During the meeting, the issue of shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to doctors and health care professionals was discussed. Work order has been issued for one lakh PPE kits and the Chief Minister has issued directions for the supply of 2 lakh more PPE kits, it said.

Yediyurappa also directed all the District in-charge secretaries to visit their respective districts and review the measure being taken there. On issues regarding supply of free food in the city and its management, the Chief Minister decided to discuss and find a solution to it by holding a meeting with Bengaluru legislators, Ministers and officials.

Later Yediyurappa chaired a meeting with Ministers from the state capital regarding measures that need to be taken to control the spread of COVID-19 as the city has more than half of confirmed cases in Karnataka. He has also decided to call a meeting of city legislators in this regard on Saturday morning.

The Chief Minister asked Ministers to ensure adequate supply of ration and groceries for poor and labourers with the help of city legislator and corperators. He also asked them to see to that all basic amenities are made available to labourers, where they are put up.

Also to convince and get more donors from the city to contribute towards Chief Minister's Relief Fund to fight COVID-19.PTI KSU VS VS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Swimming-ISL pro series to fund swimmers through to Tokyo Olympics

The professional International Swimming League ISL will fund its contracted athletes with monthly payments from September through to next years rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, the series announced on Friday.It also plans to get all its 320 swim...

Andhra DGP reviews situation at checkposts along state borders

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang on Friday reviewed the situation at checkposts along the state borders. He reviewed the situation at Garikapadu check post in the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border. Later, he interacted with officials at the c...

BEST shuts one dept after employee tests coronavirus positive

After an employee of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport BEST was found coronavirus positive on Thursday, it has shut the department where he worked and asked its other staffers to remain home quarantined. The BEST administration...

Maharashtra launches 'BMC-Mpower 1on1' helpline to alleviate mental health concerns

In a bid to alleviate the mental health concerns of people in Maharashtra during the lockdown period, a 24x7 helpline, called BMC-Mpower 1on1, has been launched. Mpower has partnered with the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Muni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020