Left Menu
Development News Edition

102 new positive coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, 100 of them attended Delhi's Tablighi meet

Another 100 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet in New Delhi from Tamil Nadu have tested positive for COVID-19, state health secretary Beela Rajesh said here on Friday. With this the number of coronavirus positive people from the Nizamuddin cluster has gone up to 364 in the state.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 03-04-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 19:42 IST
102 new positive coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, 100 of them attended Delhi's Tablighi meet
Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh addressing a press conference in Chennai on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Another 100 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet in New Delhi from Tamil Nadu have tested positive for COVID-19, state health secretary Beela Rajesh said here on Friday. With this the number of coronavirus positive people from the Nizamuddin cluster has gone up to 364 in the state. The total number of infections in Tamil Nadu is now at 411 and 7 people have recovered/discharged so far.

"Today 102 new positive cases reported in Tamil Nadu, out of them 100 people had participated in Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 411, out of which 364 had participated in Delhi's Jamaat event," Rajesh told media here. The health secretary also said that a total of 1200 people, who participated in last month's Markaz Nizamuddin congregation of Tablighi have been traced in the state. "All of them have been placed under quarantine," she added.

According to the district wise break up Chennai reported 81 cases, the highest number of cases in the state followed by Dindigul, which had 43 cases. State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar also took to twitter to post: "Number of #COVID19 cases reaches 411 including seven discharged people in Tamil Nadu. 1,580 COVID-19 infected and possibly infected people are admitted to different hospitals in the state."

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana. An FIR was earlier registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 in the national capital.

Several state governments are tracing and identifying all those who attended the gathering. A large number of people in different states have already been placed under quarantine as a precautionary measure. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Belgium defend decision to prematurely end professional season

Belgian football defended its decision to end the season in a call with UEFA on Friday after the governing body threatened countries that do not attempt to complete their league campaign with a ban from continental club competition. Belgium...

Controversial Soviet-era statue removed in Prague

Prague authorities on Friday said they had removed a controversial Soviet-era statue, despite protests from Moscow, to make way for a World War II memorial. The Russian embassy on Friday protested the removal of the bronze statue of Soviet ...

Two fresh deaths; 75 cases of COVID-19 in Telangana

Two fresh deaths and 75 positivecases of COVID-19 were recorded in Telangana on Friday as thetoll in the state rose to 11, state Health Minister E RajendersaidThe cumulative number of positive cases in Telangana roseto 229 while the active ...

Mexican president rejects calls to ease Mexico's external debts

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday dismissed calls to ease Mexicos debt obligations with external creditors, saying the country could manage and would continue to meet its commitments.I dont agree with cancelling public...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020